Man shot dead on St. Louis street wasn’t the victim after all, police say

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives unraveling a crime this week in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood believe a man shot dead in the street was actually a suspect and not a victim, as previously believed.

The dead man was identified as 38-year-old Earnesto Bledsoe of St. John. Bledsoe was shot multiple times about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Natural Bridge Avenue and found dead in the street when police arrived.

As police investigated the shooting, a 31-year-old man flagged down officers in the 4500 block of Lexington Avenue. Police initially thought he was the suspect and he was taken into custody. But police now say the man was actually a victim.

The two men apparently got into a physical altercation, police said, and the victim fired shots at Bledsoe. Police did not explain the shooting any further or provide additional details on what Bledsoe did to be viewed as the suspect.