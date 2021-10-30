 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot dead outside Pop's nightclub in Sauget, police say
0 comments

Man shot dead outside Pop's nightclub in Sauget, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

SAUGET — A man was fatally shot shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Pop's nightclub in Sauget, police said.

The man, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1403 Mississippi Avenue, said Police Chief James Jones.

Sauget police asked the Major Case Squad to take over the investigation, Jones said. No one was in custody Saturday afternoon.

Police withheld the victim's identity.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Up for Discussion: What to do next with the failed Loop Trolley?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News