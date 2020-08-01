Man shot dog before being fired upon by Country Club Hills officer

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS — A police officer fired multiple rounds Saturday at an armed man who earlier had shot a dog that attacked the man, authorities said.

The incident began about 4:30 a.m. when the man was attacked by the dog on private property near Carl Avenue and West Florissant Avenue, St. Louis County police said in a statement.

A Country Club Hills officer with 40 years of law enforcement experience heard the shots and saw the man walking west on West Florissant, police said. The officer told investigators that he ordered the man to drop the gun but the man instead raised it at the officer. The officer fired multiple times.

The man dropped the gun and fled, police said. They did not know if he was hit and authorities were still searching for him.

The dog was taken to an animal hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call county police at 636-529-8210 or report information anonymously via CrimeStoppers at 1-866-8477.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.