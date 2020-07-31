Man shot, found critically injured outside St. Louis gas station

ST. LOUIS — A man found shot in front of a gas station early Friday was in critical condition at a hospital, authorities said.
The unidentified 34-year-old man was found about 1:30 a.m. outside a BP gas station at 4700 Bircher Boulevard. The scene is in the city's Penrose neighborhood.
He had been shot multiple times. The victim was critical but stable at a hospital.
Police had no suspects.
