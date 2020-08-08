Man shot Friday in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood identified

Updated at 1:00 p.m. Saturday with victim's identification.

ST. LOUIS — Police have identified a man shot multiple times Friday night in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood as Rolando Lewis, 38, of the 100 block of Joyce Ellen Lane.

Police found Lewis after coming to the 3300 block of Belt Avenue around 9 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area. He was lying in the front yard with multiple gunshots to his upper body, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood is down about 24% compared with the same six-month period one year prior.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call St. Louis homicide detectives directly at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 and earn a possible reward.