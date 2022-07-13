Man shot in Affton trying to stop people from breaking into cars

An employee of a business in Affton was shot while trying to stop car break-ins Tuesday on the company parking lot.

The victim is expected to survive.

He was shot about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 8100 block of New Hampshire Avenue.

St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus said in an email that the victim and another person were in the parking lot on a break from work. They saw people entering the lot and begin to break into vehicles parked at the business, Panus said.

The man confronted the suspects and was shot.

Police did not provide a description of the suspects.