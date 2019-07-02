ST. LOUIS • A man shot by a jewelry shop owner and an off-duty St. Louis police officer during an attempted robbery in May was matched to the crime via DNA testing, charging documents say.
Deven Strauther, 28, was charged on Wednesday with robbery by complaint in federal court in St. Louis.
At a brief court hearing Tuesday, prosecutors said his case would be presented to a grand jury.
Charging documents say Strauther was one of two armed men who on May 25 entered one set of doors at Robinson Jewelry Co., 6497 Chippewa Street, only to find the second set of doors were locked. When Strauther kicked in the lower portion of the glass in that second door, the shop's owner and an off-duty officer fired at the robbers, the charges say. Strauther fired back before he and the other man fled in a stolen Infinite sedan, the charges say.
Strauther arrived at St. Louis University Hospital 30 minutes later, in clothes matching those worn by the robber, the documents say. He had been shot twice in the abdomen. His DNA matched blood found in the car and the car's hard drive showed that it was present at date and time of the robbery, the charges say.
Strauther is currently on parole after being sentenced in St. Louis Circuit Court to seven years in prison on a gun charge and resisting arrest and three years in St. Charles County Circuit Court for second-degree assault.