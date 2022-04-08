Man shot in back in carjacking at MetroLink's Delmar station

UPDATED at 10 a.m. with information from Bi-State Development Agency's head of security

MetroLink's Delmar station, where a security guard was killed last year, was the scene of another shooting Thursday when a man was shot in the back while being carjacked.

The 63-year-old victim was critically injured in the attack about 9 a.m. Thursday. He was shot at 640 Rosedale Avenue, on the Park-and-Ride lot for the Delmar Loop MetroLink station.

The victim's name hasn't been released.

St. Louis police are searching for two young males who took the man's 2017 Subaru Outback at gunpoint; they are described as being 16 to 18 years old. One of them shot the man in the back.

The victim was conscious when police arrived. He told officers he was robbed of his car and shot. His injuries were critical but police said he was considered stable and expected to survive.

Police originally listed the shooting address as the 700 block of Hodiamont Avenue, but have since updated to say he was shot on the Delmar Metro parking lot on Rosedale. The lot is used by customers who are taking MetroLink or a Metro bus at the Delmar Loop Transit Center, 660 Rosedale Avenue.

On Jan. 31, 2021, a security guard died after being shot in the face while working at the Delmar Loop MetroLink station. James Cook was 30 years old.

The gunman walked away after shooting Cook in the 700 block of Hodiamont Avenue, on stairs on the other side of the transit center. Police pulled a photograph of the suspect from surveillance video at the transit stop. Police arrested Nathaniel M. "Donnell" Smith III, 36, of Berkeley. He is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

In Cook's slaying, police had an unconfirmed report that Cook had contacted the man about sleeping on the train. Smith is awaiting trial in St. Louis. The latest court development is that a judge last month ordered the release of Smith's mental health records.

The Bi-State Development Agency runs MetroLink. Kevin Scott, general manager of security for the Bi-State, said the agency has turned over video surveillance footage from the parking lot to help police.

"I do believe the video surveillance we're providing will be helpful," Scott said Friday.

"This was a random act of violence and those are difficult to predict," Scott added. "We do continually patrol that lot. We've increased our visibility in the Park-and-Ride lot over the last year."

Staff writer Kim Bell can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.