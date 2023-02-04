ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives and members of the police department's gang unit are investigating the death of a man found shot Saturday near Bellerive Park on South Broadway.
The police were called to Bates Street and South Broadway at 3:22 p.m. The Evidence Technician Unit, which processes crime scenes, also responded.
The man's body remained in a black sedan, which appears to have been in a collision with a white SUV.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information is known.
