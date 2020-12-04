Man shot in chest while trying to sell gun in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and critically injured while trying to sell a gun to someone in south St. Louis, police said Friday.

The 39-year-old victim was shot about 2:55 p.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of South Broadway. Bullets hit him in the arm and chest, and he was critical and unstable at a hospital.

He told officers that he had met the suspect to sell him a firearm. During the transaction there was a struggle and the seller was shot. The gunman fled in a white sedan. Authorities did not release a detailed description of the gunman.

Police have no suspects.

A police spokeswoman said she didn't know if the men struggled over the gun being sold, and if that weapon was used in the shooting.

The incident occurred in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of St. Louis. Reported crime in that neighborhood in the last six months is up slightly compared to the same period a year ago.

