 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot in city's Carondelet neighborhood
0 comments

Man shot in city's Carondelet neighborhood

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Police said the victim of a shooting Monday night may have been attempting to break into a vehicle in the city's Carondelet neighborhood.

The shooting was reported near the 100 block of Iron Street in south St. Louis about 8:30 p.m., police said. A large police presence, including at least seven or eight police vehicles and two crime scene vans, was at the scene late Monday night.

The victim was reportedly not conscious, but was breathing shortly after the shooting, police said. No other details were available.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added as they become available. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis County Executive outlines local COVID-19 death rates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News