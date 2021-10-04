Man shot in city's Carondelet neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police said the victim of a shooting Monday night may have been attempting to break into a vehicle in the city's Carondelet neighborhood.

The shooting was reported near the 100 block of Iron Street in south St. Louis about 8:30 p.m., police said. A large police presence, including at least seven or eight police vehicles and two crime scene vans, was at the scene late Monday night.

The victim was reportedly not conscious, but was breathing shortly after the shooting, police said. No other details were available.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added as they become available.