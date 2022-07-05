Man shot in Downtown St. Louis after yelling at people lighting fireworks

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot early Tuesday when he yelled at revelers to stop shooting off fireworks on a street in Downtown St. Louis.

Police said the 42-year-old victim was hit by gunfire more than once about 4 a.m. Tuesday at North Ninth and Pine streets. The man was stable at a hospital, said Dan Isom, the city's interim public safety director.

The victim told police the suspects had been shooting off fireworks in the street and he yelled at them to “cut it out.”

The two male suspects left but returned in a car, driving west on Pine, and opened fire on the man and two people he was with, police said.

Police had no detailed description of the attackers.

Isom told reporters Tuesday at a weekly briefing on Downtown crime that, “There were multiple witnesses to this incident who reported being shot at, but thankfully there was only one person injured at this location.”

