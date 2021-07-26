Man shot in downtown St. Louis trying to find stolen items, police say

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the arm at a downtown gas station late Sunday after going there to retrieve items that had been stolen from him, police said.

The man, 25, told police that he received a bank notification that his debit card was being used about 11:45 p.m. Sunday at the Shell gas station at 721 North Tucker Boulevard.

Once the man got to his vehicle, he saw that it had been broken into and his bag with his debit card was missing, he told police. The man then went to the station, where he saw two men — one of whom reportedly had the shooting victim's bag — pumping gas into a white sedan, police said.

When he confronted the suspects, one of them pulled out a handgun and shot him, then the suspects fled in the sedan, police said.

The victim then went to a hospital, where he was reported in stable condition. Police said an investigation was continuing.

