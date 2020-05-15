You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man shot in Dutchtown neighborhood Tuesday dies
0 comments

Man shot in Dutchtown neighborhood Tuesday dies

Full access: $3 for 3 months.

Updated at 7:20 Friday to include that the victim has died. 

ST. LOUIS — A man shot early Tuesday in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood has died.

Anthony Rice, 21, of the 4200 block of of Carrollton Court in Bridgeton, was shot in a vehicle in the 3900 block of South Compton Avenue Tuesday. Police were called at about 12:20 a.m. 

Rice was initially listed as critical and unstable at a local hospital. Homicide detectives are handling the investigation, and police say they don't know who shot Rice. 

Crime in the Dutchtown neighborhood from November through April was down about 4%, compared to the same period the year before.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports