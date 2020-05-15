Man shot in Dutchtown neighborhood Tuesday dies

Updated at 7:20 Friday to include that the victim has died.

ST. LOUIS — A man shot early Tuesday in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood has died.

Anthony Rice, 21, of the 4200 block of of Carrollton Court in Bridgeton, was shot in a vehicle in the 3900 block of South Compton Avenue Tuesday. Police were called at about 12:20 a.m.

Rice was initially listed as critical and unstable at a local hospital. Homicide detectives are handling the investigation, and police say they don't know who shot Rice.

Crime in the Dutchtown neighborhood from November through April was down about 4%, compared to the same period the year before.

