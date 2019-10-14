BATTER UP! GET 6 MONTHS FOR $19.99

GREEN PARK — A man was shot in front of his four young children in an apparent road rage incident on Monday afternoon, St. Louis County police said. The man has been taken to an area hospital for treatment, and two suspects are in custody.

Police responded to a call in the 6200 block of South Lindbergh Boulevard just after 3 p.m. and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was shot in the 6000 block of the same street, police said. At the time of the shooting, his children aged 11, 9, 5 and 3 years old were with him in his car. The children are unharmed.

At about the same time, police pulled over a red Mitsubishi GTS at the intersection of South Lindbergh Boulevard and Rusty Road for using the shoulder of the road to pass traffic. Two men were inside the car. Police have arrested both men as suspects in the shooting.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to call the southwest precinct at 314-638-5550. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

