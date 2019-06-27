Updated at 9:15 p.m. with new police information stating there was only one shooting victim.
ST. LOUIS • A man was shot in the 1400 block of Hamilton Avenue on Thursday evening.
The shooting call came in at about 5:50 p.m.
The man arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and genitals and is in serious condition but is stable.
Police originally reported that a woman in her 50s was also shot multiple times, but new information indicates the woman was not actually hit by gunfire.
