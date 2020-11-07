 Skip to main content
Man shot in head dies
A man died this morning after he was shot in the head, police said.

The man was dropped off at Barnes-Jewish Hospital around 9:30 a.m. by a person in a red Cadillac. Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. No further information has been released.

