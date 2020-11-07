 Skip to main content
Man shot in head in critical condition
ST. LOUIS  —  A man was in extremely critical condition Saturday after he was dropped off at the hospital.

The 18-year-old man had been shot twice in the head. He was dropped off at Barnes-Jewish Hospital around 9:30 a.m. by a person in a red Cadillac.

The incident is believed to have taken place somewhere on Etzel Avenue, but the exact location is not known. Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

An earlier version of this story reported that the victim had died.

Detective badge
