Man shot in head in downtown St. Louis while attempting a robbery
Updated 9:30 a.m. Monday with a motive for the shooting.

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the head and killed just before midnight Sunday in downtown St. Louis, police said.

The man was killed near the intersection of 14th and St. Charles streets, a block from the Central Library. According to a preliminary investigation, the man was attempting to rob another man when he was shot.

Two handguns were recovered at the scene. The victim of the attempted robbery has not been located.

No additional information is available at this time.

Sports