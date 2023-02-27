ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the head Monday morning in downtown St. Louis.

Police responding to a shooting call shortly after 10 a.m. in the 700 block of North Tucker Boulevard found the man shot outside, according to a preliminary police report.

Tucker was closed to traffic at Convention Plaza and Washington Avenue; the man's body was in the street in front of The Globe Building.

More details were not immediately available. Investigators with the police department's homicide division were called to the scene.

This report will be updated.