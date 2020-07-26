You are the owner of this article.
Man shot in Kingsway West neighborhood of St. Louis
Man shot in Kingsway West neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Homicide investigators were called to the scene of a shooting Sunday in the Kingsway West neighborhood.

A man had been shot and was slipping in and out of consciousness, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Maffitt Avenue. No other details were available Sunday night.

