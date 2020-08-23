Man shot in knee, another man robbed, and a third carjacked in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the knee, another man was robbed, and a third man was the victim of a carjacking Saturday night and early Sunday morning in downtown St. Louis.

The shooting incident happened at Kiener Plaza at around 2 a.m. The man, 32, told police he was inside the plaza with his children and girlfriend and he was walking back to his vehicle when they heard gunshots. He ducked, and when he got up, he realized he had been shot in his left knee. His girlfriend dropped him off at a hospital.

In another incident, another man, 30, was getting out of his parked vehicle in the 400 block of North 9th Street at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday when a man pointed a handgun at him and demanded all his property. The victim dropped what he had and emptied his pockets, and the suspect told him to run. The victim did and called police.

At about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, another man, 52, told police he had just parked his vehicle inside a secured parking garage in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. He said he was still sitting in the driver’s seat when a man wearing a surgical mask and a t-shirt with “Thrasher” written on the front approached with a handgun.

The suspect ordered the man out of the vehicle, took his keys and wallet and was last ween driving westbound on St. Charles Street from the garage.