Man shot in Maryland Heights by police identified

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A Maryland Heights police officer shot and killed a man said to have charged toward officers with a weapon Wednesday evening.

Mark Davenport, 48, of Rolla, approached officers with an “edged weapon,” according to St. Louis County police.

Both St. Louis County detectives and Maryland Heights officers were in Maryland Heights looking for Davenport, who Sgt. Tracey Panus said on Wednesday was wanted for felonies. She did not specify what felonies other than stating they were violent.

Officers saw Davenport walk out of the Dave & Buster’s on Riverport Drive around 4 p.m., and Panus said officers identified themselves and tried to take him into custody.

When Davenport refused and charged toward officers with the “edged weapon,” an officer shot him. Davenport died at a hospital, police said.

Police are encouraging anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact them.

Police said the officer involved in the shooting is 46 years old and has 14 years of experience with the police department.

At least 800 of the more than 1,000 St. Louis County officers have body cameras, according to St. Louis County Police.

