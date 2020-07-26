Man shot in north city; homicide detectives investigating

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

The victim, an unidentified 25-year-old, was found shot inside a car in the 5900 block of Ferris, said police officers.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical and unstable condition.

The shooting happened in the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood, where crime is up about 7% for the six months ending in June, as compared to 2019.

Those with information can contact the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or, to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.