ST. LOUIS — A man shot early Wednesday collapsed and died outside a liquor store in north St. Louis.
The victim is identified Equan Hudson, 39, of the 4500 block of Ashland Avenue.
Police said Hudson was found dead about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday on the parking lot of E & J Package Liquor, at 939 North Kingshighway. He had been shot multiple times.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
The victim apparently had been at a gas station across the street. After being shot, the victim ran across Kingshighway and collapsed in a liquor store parking lot; police found more than 15 shell casings at the scene, according to KTVI.
The gas station is in the city's Fountain Park neighborhood, where total crime is down slightly from the same six-month period last year. The liquor store, on the west side of Kingshighway, is in the city's Academy neighborhood.