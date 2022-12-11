Man shot in north St. Louis

Police said a male was shot Sunday evening in north St. Louis.
The person was found unconscious and not breathing in the 10000 block of Riverview and was transported to a hospital. Homicide detectives were called to investigate, police said.
No other details, including whether the person had died, were available Sunday night.
From staff reports
