Man shot in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man shot Tuesday morning was so badly injured that homicide detectives have been called in to handle the investigation, authorities said.

The shooting was reported just before 8 a.m. in the 1300 block of Union Boulevard.

St. Louis police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said the man was taken to a hospital after being shot. Police have not released updates on his condition.

No additional information was released.

The shooting scene was north of Page Boulevard and in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Check back for updates.

