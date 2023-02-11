ST. LOUIS — A man was shot Friday night in a Downtown West parking lot during a robbery, St. Louis police said.

The man, 36, was attempting to flee after he and six other people were approached by two men who demanded their money as they stood in the lot at 1504 Washington Avenue, next to the Ely Walker Lofts and across the street from Blood & Sand restaurant.

At 10:30 p.m., the victims were talking near their vehicles when the robbers showed a gun. Two people dropped their belongings and ran to their vehicle, according to police. Two others relinquished their property, and the other three tried to escape in their vehicle.

One of the robbers fired two rounds into the driver's side door, striking the 36-year-old in the thigh. He was taken to a hospital and listed in serious but stable condition Saturday afternoon.

The shooter was wearing a bedazzled face mask, police said. He and the other robber fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

In March, a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in the lobby of the Ely Walker Lofts. The lofts' condominium association received a nuisance notice last year from the city's Public Safety Department for "disturbances, shootings and other unruly behavior."