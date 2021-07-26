 Skip to main content
Man shot in parking lot of Tower Grove East Schnucks
Man shot in parking lot of Tower Grove East Schnucks

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Tower Grove East Schnucks grocery on South Grand Boulevard. 

St. Louis police say a 43-year-old man sustained a graze wound to his back about 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot at 3430 South Grand Boulevard. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Police say the man was not cooperative with the investigation, but investigators believe he met with a 47-year-old man for a narcotics transaction in the parking lot before the shooting. The other man was not injured, police say.  

In May 2020, St. Louis police reported a previous incident on the same parking lot in which a man was shot in the leg.

