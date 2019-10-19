OVERLAND — A man was shot once Saturday in Overland in what police described as a “road rage incident.”
The man was shot about 5 p.m. on westbound Page Avenue near Interstate 170 after an altercation between the drivers of two vehicles, said Overland Police Chief Andy Mackey.
Mackey had few details to share on what led to the shooting but said it was “a road rage incident” in which the man was shot once. The victim then drove into the Overland Plaza where he sought help at the Signature Club, a restaurant. He is expected to survive.
Mackey said detectives were following leads but did not have anyone in custody Saturday evening. He had no further description of the vehicles or the shooter.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.