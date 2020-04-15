Man shot in south St. Louis dies at hospital

ST. LOUIS — A young man who was shot Tuesday night in St. Louis has died at a hospital, police said.

The unidentified man was shot about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of South Broadway. Police estimated the victim was 18 to 20 years old.

His death would be at least the 40th homicide of the year in St. Louis.

The crime scene is in south St. Louis, in the Marine Villa neighborhood.

His killing was the second of the night in St. Louis. Minutes earlier, a teenage girl was fatally shot in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

No additional details were immediately released by police.