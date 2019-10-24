ST. CHARLES COUNTY • A man who showed up at a hospital after being shot in St. Charles County early Thursday is expected to survive, police said.
St. Charles County police spokeswoman Val Joyner said investigators are asking for the public's help in "developing suspect information."
Police were called about 3 a.m. Thursday after the man arrived at a hospital. Police said his injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.
Joyner said he apparently was shot in the Harvester Acres subdivision, but police did not have any more details about where he was shot. The subdivision is off McClay Road.
"Investigators believe the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public," the Police Department said on social media.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Charles County Police Department crime tips hotline at 636-949-3002.