Man shot in St. Louis after arguing with gunman for selling fake drugs

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and critically injured Sunday night after arguing with the gunman for selling fake narcotics, police said.

The 30-year-old victim was shot about 9:45 p.m. Sunday near North 13th Street and Convention Plaza, in the Downtown West neighborhood.

Police found the victim in the 700 block of North Tucker Boulevard. He had been shot in the abdomen and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The victim police that a man shot him after they argued over the suspect selling fake narcotics.

The gunman ran off after the shooting.