Man shot in St. Louis' Downtown West neighborhood dies at hospital

UPDATED at 10 a.m. Monday with name of man who died.

ST. LOUIS — A man shot in the Downtown West neighborhood of St. Louis has died at a hospital, police said Monday.

The shooting was reported before 1 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North 20th Street.

The victim is identified as Demetrise Thomas, 27, of the 2000 block of Jannette Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County.

Police said Thomas had been shot in the torso and found near a curb. Thomas was taken to a hospital, where he died.

No additional details were released.

