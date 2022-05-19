Man shot in St. Louis jewelry store robbery gets 100 months in prison

ST. LOUIS — A man shot in 2019 while trying to rob a jewelry store here was sentenced Thursday to prison.

U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig sentenced Deven Straughter, 31, to eight years and four months in federal prison. Straughter and another person wearing masks and armed with guns tried to enter the former Robinson Jewelry Co. at 6497 Chippewa Street on May 25, 2019.

When they couldn't get past a security door, Strauther tried to kick out the second door's glass, prompting the store owner and an off-duty police officer to fire at Strauther, prosecutors said. Strauther fired back, then fled. He was found about 30 minutes later at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital with gunshot wounds to his abdomen.

His lawyer Marty Minnegrode asked for 96 months, noting trauma he experienced throughout his childhood. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Szczucinski asked for 108 to 120 months, arguing that the robbery attempt frightened store employees and that its owner closed the business in part because of the robbery.

Strauther pleaded guilty in January to a federal charge of attempted robbery.

