Man shot in the back Friday night in St. Louis identified as 27-year-old

ST. LOUIS — A man shot and killed Friday night near the intersection of Evans and Marcus avenues in the Lewis Place neighborhood has been identified as Leonard Wilkins, 27.
Police were called to the scene at 9:30 p.m., and officers found Wilkins shot in the back.
He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No other information was available.
Michele Munz
Michele Munz is a health reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
