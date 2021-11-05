 Skip to main content
Man shot in the face in Old North St. Louis neighborhood, police say
Man shot in the face in Old North St. Louis neighborhood, police say

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot early Friday night on the edge of the Old North St. Louis neighborhood, police say. 

Officers responded about 6 p.m. to the 2800 block of North Florissant Avenue, where officers found a man who had been shot in the face. The man was not conscious or breathing, police say.

The scene is near the border of the Old North St. Louis and St. Louis Place neighborhoods.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added as they become available.

