Man shot in the head at busy north St. Louis intersection

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot in the head in north St. Louis on Sunday afternoon.
Police responded at about 4:45 p.m. to the intersection of Natural Bridge Avenue and Goodvellow Boulevard. Police believe the man was shot in the head prior to being involved in a car accident, but authorities couldn't immediately say if the man was driving a vehicle.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
Rachel Rice
