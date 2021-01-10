 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot in the head at busy north St. Louis intersection
0 comments

Man shot in the head at busy north St. Louis intersection

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot in the head in north St. Louis on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded at about 4:45 p.m. to the intersection of Natural Bridge Avenue and Goodvellow Boulevard. Police believe the man was shot in the head prior to being involved in a car accident, but authorities couldn't immediately say if the man was driving a vehicle.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports