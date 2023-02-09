A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle early Thursday in Bellefontaine Neighbors. It was the second homicide in two days in the North County municipality.

Police said officers were called to a shooting near Ashbrook and Golden drives at 12:09 a.m. Thursday. They found the man dead in a vehicle. The victim hasn't been identified.

Bellefontaine Neighbors police asked detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department to handle the homicide investigation.

This is the second homicide in Bellefontaine Neighbors this week and the third so far this year. (In all of 2022, the city had two homicides).

Denzel Williams, 27, was fatally shot Tuesday in the 800 block of Surrey Lane in Bellefontaine Neighbors. Williams was a resident of Bellefontaine Neighbors. On Jan. 30, Richod Paul, 24, of Hazelwood, was shot dead in the 900 block of Raford Court in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

No arrests have been made.

St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus said investigators are trying to determine if there is a connection.