Man shot in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

According to St. Louis Police, a man was found in the 1900 block of Arlington Avenue at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

He was not conscious or breathing at the scene and was taken to an area hospital.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as further information is known.

