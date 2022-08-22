Man shot inside Dutchtown QuikTrip after altercation

ST. LOUIS — A 23-year-old man was shot inside a Dutchtown QuikTrip Sunday after an altercation, police said.

Officers were called to the convenient store at 4101 Gravois Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

A man inside the store had been shot in the torso when police arrived. He said he had approached the gunman inside the store to ask "what the suspect said to him earlier at a Burger King," according to a police incident report.

That's when the man pulled out a gun and shot him, he told police.

Officers said his account did not align with evidence, and they believe the men were involved in an altercation before the shooting.

Police said the gunman ran away from the store. The 23-year-old victim was taken to the hospital, where he was listed as stable.

This shooting occurred in the midst of a five-hour span Sunday night in which four people were shot and killed at four separate locations in St. Louis.

The shootings add to what was already an especially violent month in the city, as the number of homicides has surged past last year's pace.