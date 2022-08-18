Man shot inside Schnucks in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man in his 30s was shot inside a Schnucks store on Thursday in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood, police said.

Police reported the shooting around 2:30 p.m. at the Schnucks on the 3400 block of Union Boulevard in the neighborhood's City Plaza.

The shooting happened inside the store, police said, and they deemed the man shot as a suspect. They did not confirm any additional details about the investigation, including the status of the man shot.

The store was open as of 5 p.m., but the company refused to comment on the shooting, only stating the company was cooperating with police and did not want to "hamper their investigation."

“For the safety of our customers and teammates, our City Plaza store, located at 3431 Union Blvd., was closed for approximately two hours while police investigated the incident,” store officials said in a statement.