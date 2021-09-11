Man shot just south of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot just south of downtown St. Louis Friday night.

The 44-year-old man, not yet identified by police, told police he was driving with another person just after 10:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of South 11th Street when someone in a silver sedan fired shots at their car.

The man realized he’d been hit in the back and got out of the car in the 1200 block of Eighth Street. A bystander called police.

The victim was listed as stable Saturday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

