BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday in north St. Louis County.
Officers arrived at a home in the 800 block of Surrey Lane in Bellefontaine Neighbors after calls came in about 6 p.m. for shots fired.
Police found Denzel Williams inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
St. Louis County police are leading the investigation in Bellefontaine Neighbors. Last year, the city of Bellefontaine Neighbors had two homicides.
Williams lived in the 800 block of Surrey Lane in Bellefontaine Neighbors, police said.