BERKELEY — A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon during a robbery in Berkeley.

Police said they were called to the 4400 block of North Hanley Road around 2 p.m. and found the man, who had been shot. He died at a hospital.

Investigators believe a person tried to rob the man at gunpoint and the two began to fight. The suspected robber shot the man and then drove away north on North Hanley Road.

Berkeley police requested St. Louis County officers take over the investigation.

Additional information was not immediately available.