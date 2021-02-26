 Skip to main content
Man shot, killed in confrontation in Baden neighborhood of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot in the Baden neighborhood of St. Louis and another man was taken into custody as a suspect in the shooting, police said Friday.

The incident occurred about 6 p.m. Thursday in the 8400 block of North Broadway. The victim was being driven to a hospital in a private car for medical aid when it was involved in an accident at the intersection of Kingshighway and Delmar Boulevard. An ambulance then took the man to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police did not release any information about the cause of the accident at the intersection.

The suspect in the incident, a 49-year-old man, was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting.

Authorities said several firearms were confiscated as part of the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

