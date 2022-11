ST. LOUIS — A man in his 30s was shot and killed Tuesday night in downtown St. Louis.

Officers were called to Olive and 8th streets just before 9 p.m., according to a police report.

They found a man who had been shot multiple times in the entryway of the Arcade Apartments. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There were dozens of evidence markers on the ground after the shooting, and police said witnesses told officers several people were shooting at each other in the area.