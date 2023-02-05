FERGUSON — St. Louis County police are investigating the shooting death of a man found in Ferguson on Saturday.

Ferguson police officers were called to the 100 block of North Marguerite Avenue at 7:56 p.m. Saturday for a welfare check. When police arrived, they found a man dead from a gun shot wound. Ferguson police asked the St. Louis County Police Department to lead the investigation, authorities said.

Police did not disclose any other information, including the name or age of the victim.

The public is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) with any information.