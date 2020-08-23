Man shot, killed in Old North neighborhood in St. Louis early Sunday

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the Old North neighborhood in St. Louis, police said.

The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. at Benton Street and Blair Avenue. The man was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

No more information was immediately available.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers online or at 1-866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

