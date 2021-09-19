Man shot, killed in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the back on Sunday in the entrance to a two-apartment residence in the 3100 block of Miami Street, police said.
Police responded to the shooting about 1:30 p.m. and found the man conscious but barely breathing. He later died at the scene.
Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.
Dan Schular with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
From staff reports
